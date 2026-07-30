First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,987 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus set a $128.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $125.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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