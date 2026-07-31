First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,563 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,042 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Flex worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Flex by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Flex by 6,318.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Flex by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 797 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 target price on Flex in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $177.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $203.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEX

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 197,879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $28,557,897.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,978,613.12. This trade represents a 24.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $5,079,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,307,921.61. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,195 shares of company stock worth $110,116,823. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $166.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 3.32%.Flex's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Flex has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.000-1.070 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted EPS of $1.00, above the roughly $0.90–$0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 20.6% year over year to $7.93 billion versus expectations of approximately $7.53 billion. Adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Flex Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Flex reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted EPS of $1.00, above the roughly $0.90–$0.93 consensus, while revenue rose 20.6% year over year to $7.93 billion versus expectations of approximately $7.53 billion. Adjusted operating margin reached 6.7%. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure is supporting growth. Management highlighted strong demand for data-center power, cooling and related infrastructure solutions. Growth in the Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment is helping expand margins and strengthening Flex’s position in the AI supply chain. FLEX Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Infrastructure Growth

Management highlighted strong demand for data-center power, cooling and related infrastructure solutions. Growth in the Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment is helping expand margins and strengthening Flex’s position in the AI supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was raised or set above consensus. Flex forecast second-quarter EPS of $1.00–$1.07 and revenue of $8.0–$8.3 billion, ahead of analyst estimates. Full-year revenue guidance of $33.7–$35.2 billion also exceeds consensus, while EPS guidance is $4.42–$4.74. Flex Forecasts FY 2027 Revenue

Flex forecast second-quarter EPS of $1.00–$1.07 and revenue of $8.0–$8.3 billion, ahead of analyst estimates. Full-year revenue guidance of $33.7–$35.2 billion also exceeds consensus, while EPS guidance is $4.42–$4.74. Positive Sentiment: Planned separation could unlock value. Flex announced leadership teams for the planned first-quarter 2027 spin-off of its Cloud and Power Infrastructure business into an independent public company, SpinCo. The transaction may allow investors to value the faster-growing infrastructure operations separately. Flex Announces Spin-Off Leadership Teams

Flex announced leadership teams for the planned first-quarter 2027 spin-off of its Cloud and Power Infrastructure business into an independent public company, SpinCo. The transaction may allow investors to value the faster-growing infrastructure operations separately. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage describes an earlier earnings-related selloff despite the results beat, indicating that investors may have been concerned about valuation, expectations or the details of the outlook before the subsequent recovery. Flex Declines on Earnings

Some coverage describes an earlier earnings-related selloff despite the results beat, indicating that investors may have been concerned about valuation, expectations or the details of the outlook before the subsequent recovery. Neutral Sentiment: An article about Flex raising $70 million in business-banking funding appears to concern a separate fintech company named Flex, not Flex Ltd., and is therefore unlikely to affect FLEX shares. Business Banking Gets a Founder-First Push

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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