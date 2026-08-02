First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,285 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Huron Consulting Group worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $90,661,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.Huron Consulting Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Huron Consulting Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huron Consulting Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Huron reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.46, above the $2.17 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $475.04 million versus expectations of $448.98 million. Revenue rose 15.7% year over year, supporting investor confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Huron Consulting Group Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Huron reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.46, above the $2.17 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $475.04 million versus expectations of $448.98 million. Revenue rose 15.7% year over year, supporting investor confidence in the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $9.00–$9.40, broadly consistent with the analyst estimate of $9.23. The guidance provides continued support for the growth outlook following the earnings beat.

Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $9.00–$9.40, broadly consistent with the analyst estimate of $9.23. The guidance provides continued support for the growth outlook following the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved, with Zacks Research upgrading HURN from “hold” to “strong buy” and Wall Street Zen raising its rating to “buy.” MarketBeat’s reported consensus rating is also “Buy,” with an average price target of $184.25. Zacks Research Wall Street Zen Rating Upgrade

Analyst sentiment improved, with Zacks Research upgrading HURN from “hold” to “strong buy” and Wall Street Zen raising its rating to “buy.” MarketBeat’s reported consensus rating is also “Buy,” with an average price target of $184.25. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage of Huron’s AI-focused expansion suggests that investments in artificial intelligence and technology consulting could broaden its service offering and create an additional long-term growth catalyst. Huron Consulting Group AI-Focused Expansion

Recent coverage of Huron’s AI-focused expansion suggests that investments in artificial intelligence and technology consulting could broaden its service offering and create an additional long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call was characterized as showing “strong momentum,” but the available coverage provides limited additional quantitative detail beyond the reported results and guidance. Huron Consulting Group Earnings Call Highlights Strong Momentum

The company’s earnings call was characterized as showing “strong momentum,” but the available coverage provides limited additional quantitative detail beyond the reported results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares valued at approximately $3.99 million, reducing his direct ownership by 24.45%. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which lessens its bearish significance, but it may still weigh on near-term sentiment.

CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares valued at approximately $3.99 million, reducing his direct ownership by 24.45%. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which lessens its bearish significance, but it may still weigh on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: After the earnings-driven rally, investors may be locking in gains as HURN trades at a relatively demanding earnings multiple. This profit-taking pressure appears to be offsetting the strong quarterly performance and positive analyst revisions.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $3,986,082.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,730.41. This trade represents a 24.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,602. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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