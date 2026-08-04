First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 310.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,177,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,455,000 after purchasing an additional 222,959 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,028,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,653,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,402,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $174,675,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,191,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of SITE stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $135.27.

View Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $63,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,762.84. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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