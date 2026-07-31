First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,242 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 45,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,830 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $70,291,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,774 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,962,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.27, for a total value of $5,919,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,706 shares in the company, valued at $69,245,898.62. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodriguez Felix V. Matos sold 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $300,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,486.42. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,902 shares of company stock worth $7,257,719. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Affiliated Managers Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Affiliated Managers Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. AMG reported second-quarter economic EPS of $8.29, up from $5.39 a year earlier and above consensus estimates of approximately $7.85–$7.90. Diluted EPS was $6.95. Affiliated Managers Group Q2 Earnings Beat

AMG reported second-quarter economic EPS of $8.29, up from $5.39 a year earlier and above consensus estimates of approximately $7.85–$7.90. Diluted EPS was $6.95. Positive Sentiment: Record AUM and alternative-strategy inflows supported results. Strong asset levels, higher revenues and continued demand for alternative investment strategies helped offset rising operating expenses. The company had previously raised its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA and revenue guidance, reinforcing investor confidence in its near-term outlook. AMG Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues and Record AUM

Strong asset levels, higher revenues and continued demand for alternative investment strategies helped offset rising operating expenses. The company had previously raised its second-quarter adjusted EBITDA and revenue guidance, reinforcing investor confidence in its near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management discussed the quarter and outlook on the earnings call. The earnings-call transcript provides additional context on AMG’s operating performance, capital allocation and growth priorities. AMG Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings-call transcript provides additional context on AMG’s operating performance, capital allocation and growth priorities. Neutral Sentiment: AMG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. Shareholders of record on August 10 will be paid on August 24; the payout represents a minimal yield and is unlikely to be a major stock-price catalyst.

Shareholders of record on August 10 will be paid on August 24; the payout represents a minimal yield and is unlikely to be a major stock-price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Revenue results were mixed. One report cited quarterly revenue of $493.2 million, below the consensus estimate, while other coverage emphasized year-over-year revenue improvement. Rising expenses also moderated the benefit from stronger inflows and earnings. AMG EPS Beat and Revenue Miss

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $367.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $344.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.60. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.39. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $640.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $590.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group's dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc NYSE: AMG is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates' distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company's core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG - Free Report).

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