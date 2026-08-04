First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,785 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Danaher were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.4%

DHR opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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