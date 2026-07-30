First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,524 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 26,578 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $617.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $577.38 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $501.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.27 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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