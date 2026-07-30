First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,016 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 659 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ubiquiti Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $522.96 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $1,099.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $558.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.49. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.41). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 95.62%. The company had revenue of $788.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.30 million. The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $527.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ubiquiti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ubiquiti from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $750.67.

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Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report).

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