First Trust Advisors LP Sells 150,121 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,511 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 150,121 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue and earnings. Diluted EPS rose 10% year over year to $0.86, exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.85 and matching other estimates of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported record second-quarter revenue and earnings. Diluted EPS rose 10% year over year to $0.86, exceeding the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.85 and matching other estimates of $0.86. Positive Sentiment: Comparable-store sales increased 6.0%, while total revenue grew 8.1% year over year, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket products. O'Reilly Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Comparable-store sales increased 6.0%, while total revenue grew 8.1% year over year, indicating continued demand for automotive aftermarket products. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and cash generation were strong: O'Reilly repurchased $2.4 billion of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. O'Reilly Automotive Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Capital returns and cash generation were strong: O'Reilly repurchased $2.4 billion of stock and generated $2.0 billion in operating cash flow year to date. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 is centered at $3.25, essentially matching consensus. Revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion also brackets the $19.1 billion consensus, offering limited evidence of an outlook upgrade. O'Reilly Automotive Guidance and Earnings Details

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 is centered at $3.25, essentially matching consensus. Revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.2 billion also brackets the $19.1 billion consensus, offering limited evidence of an outlook upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Because management did not materially raise its full-year outlook after the quarterly beat, investors may view the results as strong but already reflected in the valuation. That lack of an upside revision likely helps explain the stock’s softer response.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.63 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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