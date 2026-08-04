First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,875 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,937 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLYVK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $61,546,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company's stock worth $857,803,000 after acquiring an additional 551,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $34,303,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the third quarter valued at $21,766,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 98.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 425,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 211,762 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $108.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLYVK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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