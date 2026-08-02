First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,063 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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