First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,001 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 3,712 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,331 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $355.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.93.

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Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vulcan Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Vulcan reported adjusted EPS of $2.59 versus the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.16 billion compared with expectations of $2.14 billion. Revenue increased 2.5% year over year, supported by pricing, aggregates volumes and cost control. Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Vulcan reported adjusted EPS of $2.59 versus the $2.46 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.16 billion compared with expectations of $2.14 billion. Revenue increased 2.5% year over year, supported by pricing, aggregates volumes and cost control. Positive Sentiment: Aggregates profitability and the full-year outlook remained resilient. Aggregates shipments rose 1% to 59.9 million tons, while segment gross profit increased to $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion and returned $318 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Vulcan Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Aggregates shipments rose 1% to 59.9 million tons, while segment gross profit increased to $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion and returned $318 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain broadly constructive but mixed. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $300 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. Citigroup lowered its target modestly to $350 but retained a “buy” rating, indicating analysts still see upside but differ on the stock’s risk-reward profile.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $300 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating. Citigroup lowered its target modestly to $350 but retained a “buy” rating, indicating analysts still see upside but differ on the stock’s risk-reward profile. Negative Sentiment: Weather disruption and energy inflation remain headwinds. Management said pricing and cost controls offset higher energy costs, but these pressures could continue to limit margin expansion. The shares also trade at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio above 32, potentially increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in construction demand.

Management said pricing and cost controls offset higher energy costs, but these pressures could continue to limit margin expansion. The shares also trade at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio above 32, potentially increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in construction demand. Negative Sentiment: A Mexico arbitration award was much smaller than Vulcan’s claim. Mexico was ordered to pay $15 million—less than 1% of Vulcan’s total claim—making the near-term financial benefit immaterial and leaving the broader dispute unresolved. Mexico Arbitration Award

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.31 and a 200-day moving average of $290.02. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $252.35 and a 1 year high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

See Also

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