First Trust Advisors LP Sells 65,565 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Macy's worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy's in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy's by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Macy's by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy's by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.89 on Friday. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Macy's

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $650,309.99. The trade was a 28.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here