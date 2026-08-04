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First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,249 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Ares Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 17,634 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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