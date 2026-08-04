First Trust Advisors LP Sells 75,874 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 75,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $419,926.08. Following the sale, the president owned 519,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at $524,978.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.13.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.5%

KRC opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is 152.11%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

See Also

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