First Trust Advisors LP Sells 87,063 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Hims & Hers Health worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 11.1%

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.78, a P/E/G ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $65.59.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $619,243.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,443.63. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $441,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,611,906. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,339. 11.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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