First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Haemonetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Haemonetics alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.5%

HAE stock opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Haemonetics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company had revenue of $346.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haemonetics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haemonetics wasn't on the list.

While Haemonetics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here