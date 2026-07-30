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First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
LyondellBasell Industries logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP cut its LyondellBasell stake by 44.3% in the first quarter, selling 208,068 shares and retaining 261,647 shares worth approximately $21.1 million. Institutional investors collectively own 71.2% of LYB.
  • LyondellBasell reported quarterly EPS of $0.49, beating estimates of $0.31, but revenue fell 6.3% year over year to $7.20 billion and the company posted a negative net margin.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share, equivalent to a 4.6% annual yield. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $71.94, compared with shares trading near $60.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries.

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 208,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,544,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $586,486,000 after purchasing an additional 361,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,102,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $437,420,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,843,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $426,242,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $396,615,000 after buying an additional 4,770,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $388,476,000 after buying an additional 1,300,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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