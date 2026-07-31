First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,358 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 78,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.8%

EPAM Systems stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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