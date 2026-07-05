FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. FirstCash accounts for about 2.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.90% of FirstCash worth $156,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCFS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,121,980.86. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $679,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,042.46. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $221.97 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $235.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.65.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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