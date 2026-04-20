Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Has $39.38 Million Holdings in Gold Resource Co. $GORO

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,565,078 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,123,572 shares during the period. Gold Resource makes up 37.1% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned 29.40% of Gold Resource worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 295,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,071,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,290 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 985,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 913,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GORO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation NYSE: GORO is a Denver, Colorado–based precious metals producer focused on gold and silver mining and processing. The company's principal operations are located in Oaxaca State, Mexico, where it holds 100% interest in the Arista underground mine and the El Águila tailings reprocessing facility. Gold Resource's Mexican operations are complemented by corporate and administrative offices in Denver and field offices in Mexico City.

At the Arista mine, Gold Resource conducts underground mining of high-grade gold and silver veins, producing doré bars and metal concentrates that are shipped to third-party smelters.

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