Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,806 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,931 shares during the quarter. Skeena Resources accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Skeena Resources worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKE. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,871,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 1,834.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 670,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,227,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 656,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 482,369 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Skeena Resources Stock Performance

NYSE SKE opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.27. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

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