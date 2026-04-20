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Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Skeena Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management cut its stake in Skeena Resources by 25.8% in Q4, selling 57,931 shares and ending the quarter with 166,806 shares worth about $3.97 million (≈0.14% of the company and ~3.7% of the firm's holdings).
  • Several large institutions increased positions—most notably Helikon Investments (16.87 million shares, ~$310.9M)—and overall institutional ownership stands at about 45.15%.
  • Skeena has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a negative P/E (-29.56), a 52-week range of $10.92–$38.77, and a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 1 Sell) amid mixed analyst notes and some sell downgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,806 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,931 shares during the quarter. Skeena Resources accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Skeena Resources worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKE. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,871,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 1,834.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 670,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,227,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 656,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 482,369 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

NYSE SKE opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.27. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

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