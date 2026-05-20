Fischer Financial Services Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fischer Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 851.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. President Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $125 price target , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a rating and a , citing Netflix’s advertising business, expanding live sports strategy, and long-term subscriber growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Article Title

Analysts are becoming more constructive after Netflix’s advertiser presentation, suggesting the company’s ad tier is gaining credibility with Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Article Title

Omdia projected connected TV advertising revenue will nearly double by 2030, with Amazon, Netflix, and Google expected to capture a large share, reinforcing the long-term upside in Netflix’s ad business. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Article Title

Netflix is expanding further into consumer products, including candy and toys, which could create additional brand-monetization opportunities beyond streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on whether Netflix is now “cheap” relative to its history, but these were largely valuation debates rather than fresh fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Article Title

Other articles highlighted long-term upside targets and comparisons to prior performance, but they mainly echoed existing bullish sentiment instead of adding new information. Negative Sentiment: Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Article Title

Netflix remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and has lagged the broader market over the past year, showing that investors still have concerns about growth durability and near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent pullbacks tied to weaker guidance and investor skepticism, which continues to weigh on the stock despite solid underlying fundamentals. Article Title

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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