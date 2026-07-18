Fischer Financial Services Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fischer Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 29,099 shares during the quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 26th. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average is $235.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here