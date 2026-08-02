Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.9% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $715.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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