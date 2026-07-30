Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Holdings Lowered by Amundi

Amundi decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048,759 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,245,706 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.13% of Fiserv worth $337,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $142.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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