Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,578 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Barclays began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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