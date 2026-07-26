Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,718 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 746,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Get Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here