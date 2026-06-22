Fisher Funds Management LTD Acquires 672,858 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 584.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,026 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 672,858 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $56,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here