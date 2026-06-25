Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $105.02 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Fisher Funds Management LTD decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,199 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 75,325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $345.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $167.55 and a one year high of $408.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $368.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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