Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $40.79 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $40,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 729,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 218,168 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,029.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 11,248 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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