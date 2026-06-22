Fisher Funds Management LTD Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $201.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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