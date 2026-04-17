Fisher Funds Management LTD Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,129 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 36,242 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore raised shares of Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Union Pacific/Rocky Mountain Steel announcement

Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Zacks preview

Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Earnings release date

Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. FreightWaves / STB petition

Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. Negative Sentiment: A recent earnings preview warns modest top‑line growth, rising costs and recent quarterly misses could cloud the Q1 outlook — these factors raise downside risk if the company’s results or guidance disappoint. Q1 preview

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3%

UNP stock opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $206.63 and a 52-week high of $268.14. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here