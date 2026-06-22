Fisher Funds Management LTD Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Fisher Funds Management LTD lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $363.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.82.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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