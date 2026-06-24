Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 47,234 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 47,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $897.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average of $308.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Article Title

Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation.

Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Article Title

General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced JPMorgan strategists discussing market risks such as Fed policy, institutional rebalancing, and inflation; these are broader market themes rather than direct JPMorgan-specific catalysts.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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