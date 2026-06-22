Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 9,267 Shares of onsemi $ON

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in onsemi by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $121.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here