Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Holdings Boosted by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 963.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for 0.3% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CenterStar Asset Management LLC's holdings in Five Below were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 705.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

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Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $236.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

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