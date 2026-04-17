Five9, Inc. $FIVN Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 335.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,190 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of Five9 worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 115.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,752 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $2,080,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $5,451,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 98.5% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 14.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,582 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 138,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company's stock.

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Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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