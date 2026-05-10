Five9, Inc. $FIVN Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 759,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.83% of Five9 worth $201,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

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Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIVN

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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