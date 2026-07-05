Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 173,200 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,560 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:HPE opened at $41.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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