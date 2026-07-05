Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 20,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $314.36 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here