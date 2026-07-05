Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 22,150 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,409 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 502.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $58.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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