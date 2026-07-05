Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 34,300 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,266 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $193.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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