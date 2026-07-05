Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 59,150 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,194 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 59,150 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in DexCom were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.DexCom's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock worth $3,343,977. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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