Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,550 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.1%

DTE stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $155.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

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DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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