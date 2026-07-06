Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,650 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $787,980,000 after buying an additional 3,030,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,468,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,850 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $509,371,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $192,639,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,715,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $236.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 47.53%.

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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