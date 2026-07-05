Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 317.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company's stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,041 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Saccaro bought 3,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.20.

Read Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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