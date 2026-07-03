Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,441 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Citigroup were worth $53,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock worth $152,496,000 after purchasing an additional 365,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,986,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $933,891,000 after acquiring an additional 844,056 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength.

Citigroup and other major banks passed the Fed’s 2026 stress tests, clearing the way for dividend increases and reinforcing confidence in the bank’s capital strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release.

Analysts continue to expect Citi to post solid results, with recent reports highlighting its strong earnings-surprise history ahead of the next quarterly release. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term.

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Citigroup, suggesting improving profit expectations over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares.

Citibank announced the redemption of $2.5 billion in notes due in 2026, a routine capital-management move that should be viewed as neutral for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Citi’s reduced bitcoin and ether targets may dampen sentiment toward its research calls in the digital-assets space, potentially creating a modest headwind for investor perception.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of C stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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