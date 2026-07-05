Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,550 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,626 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 422,470 shares of the company's stock worth $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 128,174 shares in the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company's stock worth $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,363.56. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $653,188.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,130,002.24. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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