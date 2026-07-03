Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 219,250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 219,250 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $94,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after buying an additional 308,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $154.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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